Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates cultural festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturady inaugurated cultural festival 'Lahore Lahore Aye' at Alhamra Arts Council.

According to a handout issued here, the CM also inaugurated painting exhibition titled 'Lahore Lahore Aye'.

He also witnessed painting exhibition and lauded the work of painters.

Mohsin Naqvi and Caretaker provincial ministers also witnessed cultural show and listened 'Arfana Kalam'.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, SM Tanvir, Mansoor Qadir and others officials were also present.