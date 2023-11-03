Open Menu

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Concern Over Massive Increase Of Burning Crops Stubble In Indian Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expresses concern over massive increase of burning crops stubble in Indian Punjab

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep concern over up to 740 percent increase over burning of crops stubble in the Indian Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep concern over up to 740 percent increase over burning of crops stubble in the Indian Punjab.

In a statement on Friday, he said that according to an authentic report of American institution NASA, an alarming increase has occurred with regard to burning of crops stubble in the Indian Punjab. According to the pictures released by NASA, a 740 percent increase in the burning of crops stubble incidents in only a single day is highly alarming. The reports of NASA and pictures give ample proof of Indian apathy.

The CM stated that smog has risen to an alarming level owing to burning of crops stubble on such a mega scale in the Indian Punjab.

The prime reason for the rise of smog in Lahore is due to burning of crops stubble at a mega scale in the Indian Punjab. The continuous increase in the pollution rate in Lahore owing to Indian environmental aggression is highly worrisome and alarming, he added.

The CM apprised that the Punjab government is adopting every step which is humanly possible to combat the hazards of smog. Eyes, breathing and E&T aliments are on the rise due to smog. The people especially children and elders should use masks so as to protect themselves from the detrimental effects of smog, he added.

