Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Availability Of Urea
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2023 | 10:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday presided over a special meeting
in which matters relating to wheat cultivation and availability of urea were reviewed.
According to a handout issued, it was informed during the meeting that wheat cultivation per maund
target could be affected due to urea shortage. It was decided to take up all the administrative steps so as to ensure availability of urea fertiliser.
The meeting decided to contact the urea manufacturing companies and the dealers and a meeting
of urea manufacturing companies and dealers has been summoned.
Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure safeguarding the rights of farmers.
Secretary Agriculture Nadir Chattha while giving a briefing in the meeting apprised that the wheat sowing
target on more than 10 million acres of land had been attained in Punjab.
Further wheat sowing on 600,000 acres of land would be done exceeding its target.
He said wheat production was expected up to 30-34 maund per acre of land
across Punjab.
A better wheat production was expected due to timely wheat sowing along with 52 per cent increase
in the usage of DAP.