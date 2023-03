Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi offers Asr prayer at Badshahi Mosque

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, provincial ministers and renowned religious scholars from all schools of thought jointly offered Asr prayer led by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad here at Badshahi Mosque on Thursday for the promotion of religious tolerance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, provincial ministers and renowned religious scholars from all schools of thought jointly offered Asr prayer led by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad here at Badshahi Mosque on Thursday for the promotion of religious tolerance.

They prayed for the integrity and prosperity of the country after offering Asr prayer.

Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Hussain Akbar, Maulana Usman Noori, Sardar Muhammad Leghari, Pir Wali Ullah Shah, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Maulana Arshad Abidi, Maulana Ashiq Hussain and other eminent scholars offered Asr prayer. Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Secretary Information, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore and other officials were also present.