Open Menu

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi For Immediate Drainage Of Rainwater

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi for immediate drainage of rainwater

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, took notice of the accumulation of rainwater in various areas of the city and ordered immediate drainage of water

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, took notice of the accumulation of rainwater in various areas of the city and ordered immediate drainage of water.

He paid a visit to various parts of the city including Ghanta Ghar, Fish market, Eid Gah, Cantt, Shujabad road, and other areas, and reviewed the drainage condition after the rain here on Monday evening.

He directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to mobilize all machinery and resources and asked Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir to personally monitor the drainage of rainwater.

Chief Secretary, IG Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, and Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab were accompanied by the chief minister.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Water Visit Road Shujabad Market All

Recent Stories

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Ma ..

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

3 minutes ago
 PPP has not received any proposal regarding interi ..

PPP has not received any proposal regarding interim PM's nomination: Kundi

3 minutes ago
 Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senat ..

Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senate

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on NA Speaker

12 minutes ago
 MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing N ..

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing New Variants and Expanding Mark ..

24 minutes ago
Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling ..

Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling Cuban Migrants to EU

23 minutes ago
 Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiw ..

Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiwan - Defense Ministry

10 minutes ago
 Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean Kin ..

Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean King Cup

10 minutes ago
 PTCL Group collaborates with GSMA to address Digit ..

PTCL Group collaborates with GSMA to address Digital gender disparity

10 minutes ago
 Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development ..

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development Bank, becoming first Emirati ..

1 hour ago
 Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull ..

Verstappen dominates Hungarian GP to give Red Bull a record 12th successive win

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan