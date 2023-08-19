Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram emphasizes quality medical research

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has emphasized the significance of quality research in government medical institutions in the province.

During the inauguration of the modern research center at Indus Hospital Jubilee Town here on Saturday, he expressed his enthusiasm for the establishment of this center. Dr. Akram stressed that modern medical research was essential to safeguard Pakistani citizens from hazardous diseases. He highlighted the Indus Hospital's role in delivering improved medical services to patients and noted the global trend of utilizing modern research to combat perilous illnesses.

The minister underscored the incorporation of an artificial intelligence system in the Punjab health department, aimed at achieving the same goal. He further noted that advancing medical research holds immense importance in enhancing healthcare provisions for the public. Notably, the research center includes a clinical trial unit and various other departments. Dr. Shafiq Haider, CEO of Indus Hospital, along with other officials, also attended the event.