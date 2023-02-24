Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram stresses research to control dangerous diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Friday said that research was an important and effective tool to control dangerous diseases in the world.

He was addressing as a chief guest in the 3rd Biennial Hybrid Conference under the auspices of Pakistan Urogynecologists Association (PUA) at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

He directed to pay special attention to research in medical universities. He said that working together was needed to promote the department of urogynecology and special attention should be given to research for a healthy society.

"It is very honorable and proud for me to work as a doctor and your colleague as I am not a politician or a bureaucrat, so the improvement of the medical profession is my first priority," he said.

He said that after delivery, blood and vitamins were deficient in women and 30 per cent of women with diabetes developed fistula after delivery.

The minister said that the government was conducting grand operation against the enemies of humanity, quacks in the province.

He stressed the need for reforms in the health sector to provide better health facilities to the common man. "The improvement of the health sector will not come from traditional methods but from out-of-the-box solutions," he added.

He informed that modern courses in urogynecology were still being conducted in the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

He said that a modern study should be conducted at the national level for the improvement of the urogynecology department. Later, he distributed commemorative shields among the guests on this occasion.

The speakers paid tribute to the services of the caretaker provincial health minister in the world of research.

Principal SIMS Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal, Professor Amjad, Professor Shagufta Tahir, Professor Nazli Hameed, Professor Tayyaba Wasim, Professor Farrukh Zaman, Professor Arif Tajumal, Professor Haleema Hashmi, Dr. Wajeeha Asghar, Dr. Hengman Jung and a large number of students participated in the conference.