UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram Visits Accident Victim At LGH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visits accident victim at LGH

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday and inquired about the health of one Fahad, who had received injuries in a jeep fall incident occurring at Neelum Valley

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday and inquired about the health of one Fahad, who had received injuries in a jeep fall incident occurring at Neelum Valley.

According to official sources here, four days back Fahad was shifted to LGH for surgery as per the directions of the Punjab caretaker chief minister. Dr Javed Akram said that surgery on both arms of Fahad had been carried out.

The minister also visited Gyne and other wards of the hospital. He said all possible efforts were being made to improve condition of government teaching hospitals.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab All Government Jeep

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan to Never Forget Heroism of Forefathers ..

Kyrgyzstan to Never Forget Heroism of Forefathers in Defeating Nazis - President

2 minutes ago
 World Thalassemia Day observed in Shaheed Benazira ..

World Thalassemia Day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

2 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic Announces 8 Person Crew for May Sp ..

Virgin Galactic Announces 8 Person Crew for May Space Mission - Statement

2 minutes ago
 Teenager boy killed mysteriously

Teenager boy killed mysteriously

2 minutes ago
 Two women injured in building collapse

Two women injured in building collapse

2 minutes ago
 PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.