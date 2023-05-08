Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visits accident victim at LGH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday and inquired about the health of one Fahad, who had received injuries in a jeep fall incident occurring at Neelum Valley.

According to official sources here, four days back Fahad was shifted to LGH for surgery as per the directions of the Punjab caretaker chief minister. Dr Javed Akram said that surgery on both arms of Fahad had been carried out.

The minister also visited Gyne and other wards of the hospital. He said all possible efforts were being made to improve condition of government teaching hospitals.