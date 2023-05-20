Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram asks doctor community to play role for improving health sector

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said that the doctor community should play its role for improving the health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said that the doctor community should play its role for improving the health sector.

He was addressing the two-day 8th International Family Doctors Conference 2023 as the special guest at a local hotel, here on Saturday. He congratulated the administration for organising the conference on an important topic and prayed to Allah for positive outcome of the conference. He said that there was an opportunity to learn a lot from medical experts during the conference.

The minister said that general practitioners were backbone of the health system. He said that in the past, Primary angioplasty had been only available to the elite earlier, but now Alhamdulillah, this facility was available to patients in all cardiology hospitals of the province and so far 5,000 patients had been facilitated.

He said that public hospitals built at the cost of billions of rupees would be made beneficial for the common man.

The minister said that strict action against the enemies of humanity like quackery was being taken.

Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, while addressing the participants in the conference, said that the administration had done a great job by organising the conference. He said that doctoring was a prophetic profession.

The support of Fatima Jinnah Medical University would always be there for the success of family medicine, he added.

President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Chapter Professor Dr. Ashraf Nizami said that Pakistan Medical Association would always play its role for elevation of medical profession in the country. "We have to resort to modern research to save Pakistani people from dangerous diseases," he added. He said the importance of family medicine in the health system could never be overstated.

Chairman Organising Committee Dr. Captain Arshad Humayun said that quackery should be eradicated from society. Family physicians should be considered an integral part of the health system, he added. A large number of doctors participated in the conference.