Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram stresses precaution to stay healthy on Eidul Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 07:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said on Monday there was great need to set aside personal wishes and observe caution to stay healthy on Eidul Azha.

He was addressing a press conference, organised by the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicines on 'Safe Eidul Azha and Hajj' at a local hotel here. He said that Hajj pilgrims should follow precautionary measures to stay safe from different dangerous diseases.

He said he was proud to be 'Umati' of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He said that parents should not take their children to cattle markets.

Dr Javed Akram said Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine was establishing media wing across the country.

He said quick action would be taken id the media would highlight any problems in public hospitals. He said alert had been issued to all government hospitals in view of the heavy rains.

He said that during Eidul Azha days, patients would be provided health services in public hospitals without any interruption.

The health minister said people should adopt preventive measures to stay safe from coronavirus.

Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine General Secretary Prof Dr Somia said that people should wear masks in mosques and places where animals would be slaughtered. She said people could protect themselves from dengue, Congo and others diseases just by adopting precautionary measures.

