Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr. Javed Akram inspects Services Hospital after building collapse

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr. Javed Akram, inspected relief efforts at Services Hospital following the building collapse on Thursday morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister, Prof Dr. Javed Akram, inspected relief efforts at Services Hospital following the building collapse on Thursday morning.

He informed the media that a dedicated investigation committee, with representatives from CMIT, Nespak, and third parties, has been formed on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

The ongoing audit of all Services Hospital buildings has prompted a halt to the revamping project.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that a comprehensive assessment precedes any revamping, and a high-level committee has been established as per CM Naqvi's directives.

Present at the event were various officials, including Special Secretary Operations Department Raja Mansoor Ahmed, Commissioner Lahore Division Mohammad Ali Randhawa, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Principal Services Institute Medical Sciences Professor Dr. Zohra Khanum, and MS Services Dr. Munir Ahmad Malik.