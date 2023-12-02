Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram , SAPM discuss health facilitation programme

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Amir Bilal met at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Saturday and discussed the Health Facilitation Program and various health-related issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Amir Bilal met at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here on Saturday and discussed the Health Facilitation Program and various health-related issues.

Welcoming the SAPM, Dr. Javed expressed commitment to providing enhanced health facilities in alignment with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi. Emphasizing the promotion of quality research in Punjab's medical schools, the caretaker health minister outlined efforts to elevate healthcare standards.

Talking on the occasion, Dr. Amir assured full support from the Federal government, standing in solidarity with the Punjab government's initiatives to improve healthcare.

The collaboration aims to ensure better health facilities for the people, with a promise of cooperation from the federal government.

In a notable gesture, Dr. Javed Akram presented a commemorative shield to Dr. Amir Bilal, symbolizing the partnership and shared commitment to advancing healthcare in the region.

Looking ahead, a conference is scheduled on December 9 in Islamabad, bringing together heads of all medical institutions across Pakistan. The event aims to foster collaboration and further strengthen the healthcare landscape in the country.

CEOs and representatives, including CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq, and Dr. Arif Tajamal, were also present at the occasion, highlighting the collective effort towards improving healthcare in Punjab.