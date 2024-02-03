Open Menu

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram Stresses Use Of Investigational Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram stresses use of investigational drugs

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasised the importance of utilising the latest investigational drugs in healthcare practices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasised the importance of utilising the latest investigational drugs in healthcare practices.

He was addressing the first medical education conference, held at Allama Iqbal Medical College, here on Saturday.

Appreciating the organisers over their successful efforts, he expressed gratitude for the respect he received in Pakistan, highlighting the significance of relationships in society.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of medicine over the past two decades, Dr. Akram noted the transformative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global healthcare, and highlighted the subsequent innovations in medical sciences. Stressing the importance of evidence-based medicine, he underscored the dual role of physicians as both healthcare providers and compassionate individuals.

Dr. Akram commended the dedication of those involved in shaping the medical education system and emphasised the crucial role of teachers in nurturing competent healthcare professionals. He encouraged continuous medical research among doctors to drive advancements in the field.

The conference saw the participation of esteemed figures including Principal Amiruddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Al Farid Zafar, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr. Ayesha Arif, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Nadia Naseem, former principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Arif Hussain Tajmal, Prof. Majeed Chaudhry, along with senior faculty members and numerous students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Drugs

Recent Stories

Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

4 minutes ago
 Minister promises world standard medical care at C ..

Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 h ..

Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions ..

Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader

5 minutes ago
 Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi ..

Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its ..

5 minutes ago
 CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, C ..

CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera

5 minutes ago
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenienc ..

MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public

5 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

5 minutes ago
 Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations

Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations

4 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, i ..

PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, inter-faith harmony award

4 minutes ago
 Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll ..

Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll plaza

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan