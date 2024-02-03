Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram stresses use of investigational drugs

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 09:12 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasised the importance of utilising the latest investigational drugs in healthcare practices.
He was addressing the first medical education conference, held at Allama Iqbal Medical College, here on Saturday.
Appreciating the organisers over their successful efforts, he expressed gratitude for the respect he received in Pakistan, highlighting the significance of relationships in society.
Reflecting on the evolving landscape of medicine over the past two decades, Dr. Akram noted the transformative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global healthcare, and highlighted the subsequent innovations in medical sciences. Stressing the importance of evidence-based medicine, he underscored the dual role of physicians as both healthcare providers and compassionate individuals.
Dr. Akram commended the dedication of those involved in shaping the medical education system and emphasised the crucial role of teachers in nurturing competent healthcare professionals. He encouraged continuous medical research among doctors to drive advancements in the field.
The conference saw the participation of esteemed figures including Principal Amiruddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Al Farid Zafar, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr. Ayesha Arif, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Nadia Naseem, former principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Arif Hussain Tajmal, Prof. Majeed Chaudhry, along with senior faculty members and numerous students.
