Caretaker Punjab Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad reviews issues pertaining to sale points of sacrificial animals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad on Monday said that no expenditure would be made from the public exchequer for establishing sale points of the sacrificial animals in the province this year.

Chairing a meeting to review issues pertaining to sale of animals for the forthcoming Eid-Ul-Azha, the minister said that all the local bodies in Punjab had been directed for selecting suitable locations for setting up sale point of sacrificial animals away from the urban population. He underlined the need for devising an effective monitoring mechanism for smooth functioning of these.

The minister asked for establishing these sale points at least 15 days before Eid-ul-Adha and widely publicizing locations of these points for the public convenience.

He directed that comprehensive security and cleaning arrangements should be made at these sale points for sacrificial animals.

Arrangements for clean drinking water, lights, generators and parking should be ensured at these places.

Moreover, road cutting, ramps, sewerage and water tanks should be provided at these points, he added.

The minister said that drains should be de-silted within five kilometers radius of animal sale points to avoid public nuisance and pre-monsoon arrangements should be finalized at the earliest.

He said that in view of Congo virus and lumpy skin diseases, only healthy animals should be allowed to be sold for sacrifice. The entry points of cities should be sprayed to prevent Congo virus, he emphasized.