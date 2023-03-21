Caretaker Punjab Minister for Commerce and Industries SM Tanvir visits flour distribution centers

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Commerce and Industries SM Tanvir inspected flour distribution centers at Chiniot and observed distribution of free flour among poor people registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Commerce and Industries SM Tanvir inspected flour distribution centers at Chiniot and observed distribution of free flour among poor people registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

He also interacted with people including men and women present at distribution centers and inquired about the arrangements and facilities for getting free flour.

He directed the center management to ensure shady area so that the people could sit there while waiting for their turn to get free flour bag.

He also directed to provide potable drinking water to the people at distribution centers and said that lady police should also perform duty for safety and security of female visitors.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed informed the minister about arrangements made by divisional and district administration for fair and transparent distribution of free flour.

Later, the minister also held separate meetings with farmers and traders and assured them to resolve their genuine problems on top priority basis.