UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Punjab Minister For Commerce And Industries SM Tanvir Visits Flour Distribution Centers

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Commerce and Industries SM Tanvir visits flour distribution centers

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Commerce and Industries SM Tanvir inspected flour distribution centers at Chiniot and observed distribution of free flour among poor people registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Commerce and Industries SM Tanvir inspected flour distribution centers at Chiniot and observed distribution of free flour among poor people registered under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

He also interacted with people including men and women present at distribution centers and inquired about the arrangements and facilities for getting free flour.

He directed the center management to ensure shady area so that the people could sit there while waiting for their turn to get free flour bag.

He also directed to provide potable drinking water to the people at distribution centers and said that lady police should also perform duty for safety and security of female visitors.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed informed the minister about arrangements made by divisional and district administration for fair and transparent distribution of free flour.

Later, the minister also held separate meetings with farmers and traders and assured them to resolve their genuine problems on top priority basis.

Related Topics

Police Poor Punjab Water Chiniot Women Commerce Top Flour

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler inaugurates Fujairah University bui ..

Fujairah Ruler inaugurates Fujairah University building

3 minutes ago
 Stocks extend rally as bank panic eases

Stocks extend rally as bank panic eases

4 minutes ago
 Dubai welcomes Ramadan with series of memorable ex ..

Dubai welcomes Ramadan with series of memorable experiences and activities

18 minutes ago
 CS inspects flour points, reviews distribution

CS inspects flour points, reviews distribution

8 minutes ago
 Senator Paul Says US Ought to Arrest Manhattan Pro ..

Senator Paul Says US Ought to Arrest Manhattan Prosecutor for Potential Trump In ..

8 minutes ago
 Aamir Mir visits free flour distribution point in ..

Aamir Mir visits free flour distribution point in Murree to review arrangements

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.