Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir for clearing rainwater as rain stops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir on Monday directed the relevant authorities to clear rainwater from Lahore as soon as rain stops in the city According to official sources here, WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad visited inundated areas in the provincial capital.

During the visit the MD directed the WASA staff to stay alert in field.

Ghufran Ahmad said that rain situation was being monitored and also directed to keep motors and pumps operational of all underpasses.