Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir condemns suicide blast in Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 09:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on Monday strongly condemned the suicide blast in the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque.

In a statement issued here, the minister noted that terrorists intended to create fear and panic through such cowardly actions to undermine peace and security in Pakistan.

The government could not be deterred by such acts of terrorism and the entire nation and institutions were fully united in putting an end to the spate of terrorism, he added.

The minister said that the nation stood united for the security and stability of Pakistan and ready to stand against terrorism.

He made it clear that there would be no negotiations with terrorists and added that actions against them would be continued.

