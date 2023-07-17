Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company (PAMCO)

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad on Monday visited Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company (PAMCO) and expressed concern over its administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad on Monday visited Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company (PAMCO) and expressed concern over its administration.

He said that PAMCO was being operated against its skills.

The minister said that the current administration of PAMCO had no plan for better future of the company.

He said that in one shift 6,000 mutton animals and 500 beef animals could be processed in PAMCO.

In year 2021-22, the income of PAMCO was Rs 238 million which was low against its full capacity, he added.

Ibrahim Murad said, "PAMCO charges nominal price for the facility of the people." He further said that it was necessary to take important steps to boost export of meat.