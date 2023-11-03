Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad wants private sector role to prepare FMD vaccine

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Friday directed the relevant authorities to engage the private sector for preparing vaccine for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Friday directed the relevant authorities to engage the private sector for preparing vaccine for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

He presided over a meeting on the disease here, and it decided that with moving one step further, the Livestock Department would go to level three in connection with the foot and mouth disease control programme.

He also directed the authorities concerned to sign vaccine related agreements with the best companies in the market.

He said that due to poor policies, Punjab was facing a loss of $6-8 billion under the head of milk and meat.

The caretaker minister said that work should be done to give legal shape to inspection framework.

Technical Additional Secretary, Research Director General and others attended the meeting.