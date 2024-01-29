- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad takes notice of complaints regarding irr ..
Caretaker Punjab Minister For Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad Takes Notice Of Complaints Regarding Irregularities
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 09:07 PM
Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Monday took notice of complaints regarding irregularities in Livestock Experiment Station located at Chak Katora of Hasilpur
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Monday took notice of complaints regarding irregularities in Livestock Experiment Station located at Chak Katora of Hasilpur.
According to a handout issued here, he directed the Livestock department South Punjab Secretary Nasir Jamal to submit an inquiry report within three days.
Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that it was necessary to eliminate the black sheep from the department while violation of animal's rights was not tolerable.
All available resources were being utilized to ensure the protection of animal's rights across Punjab, he added.
Recent Stories
13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departmen ..
Contepmt case: LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder's plea against jail trial
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar4 minutes ago
-
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departments4 minutes ago
-
Contepmt case: LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder's plea against jail trial4 minutes ago
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published17 minutes ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner25 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District29 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.31 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran31 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz31 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi31 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare28 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC28 minutes ago