Caretaker Punjab Minister For Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad Takes Notice Of Complaints Regarding Irregularities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 09:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Monday took notice of complaints regarding irregularities in Livestock Experiment Station located at Chak Katora of Hasilpur.

According to a handout issued here, he directed the Livestock department South Punjab Secretary Nasir Jamal to submit an inquiry report within three days.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that it was necessary to eliminate the black sheep from the department while violation of animal's rights was not tolerable.

All available resources were being utilized to ensure the protection of animal's rights across Punjab, he added.

