Caretaker Punjab Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hassan Murad for swift progress on electric-buses project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Friday directed that the project of electric buses should be progressed swiftly saying the eco-friendly transport would help protecting environment besides providing latest commuting facility.

During his visit to the Transport House, he directed that the mechanism of vehicle fitness certificate should be made more effective.

He said fitness of government vehicles should also be monitored. The minister said he would request the caretaker CM about the electric-buses project.

Ibrahim Murad said that the officers of the Transport department should travel occasionally on mass transport so that they could find out the grievances of the citizens regarding public transport.

During the departmental briefing, Transport Secretary Punjab Usman Ali Khan said that work on 11 development schemes of the Transport department was underway across Punjab. "Environment friendly electric buses with cost of Rs 3400 million would be operated in Punjab", he said. The Secretary said that the Transport Department had constructed 200 shelters at various bus stops recently. Usman Ali said that work was also underway on the Punjab Digital Transport Governance Project at a cost of Rs 127 million.

Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that on Eid-ul-Azha, the fares fixed at the bus stations should be implemented and steps should be taken to resolve the complaints of the passengers.