Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga visits SITE area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue and Industries Muhammad Younis Dhaga visited the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE).

According to a handout. Caretaker Minister expressed his reservations about dumping garbage in the SITE area and directed Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi to highlight proper places for dumping garbage after consultation with Sindh Solid Waste Management, relevant officers and other stakeholders so that a green belt could be built after making Industrial zone garbage free.

Minister while expressing his dissatisfaction over accumulated water in the SITE area, directed Commissioner Hyderabad to resolve sanitation issues on a permanent basis.

He also directed Executive Engineer Murad Ali Jatoi to make bound factory owners install their water treatment plants and issue notices to avoid dumping industrial waste in sewage nullahs without treatment and also halt working of factories in failure of installing treatment plants.

Minister directed SITE officers to remove encroachments particularly constructed in nullah without any delay so the sewage system could run smoothly.

On this occasion, Caretaker Revenue assured President Chamber of Small Industries and Small Traders Hyderabad Farooq Shaikhani and other Industrialists of resolve their issues on a priority basis and a Coordination committee was being formed consisting of all departments which will be responsible for resolving issues faced by the traders.

