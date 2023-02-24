UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Set Up Necessary For Holding Transparent Elections: Minister For Interior Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Caretaker set up necessary for holding transparent elections: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said the caretaker set up was necessary to organize free and fair elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said the caretaker set up was necessary to organize free and fair elections in the country.

"We have started campaigns in different areas to contest the general elections in a befitting manner," he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on early elections after dissolving assemblies in KP and Punjab, he said elections in two provinces should not be held because Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could create trouble after the election results.

He said it was the responsibility of the caretaker government to arrange general elections across the country.

To a question about Sargodha public meeting organized by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said the PML-N leaders had started a drive for the next elections.

About the exact date of the elections, he said, it was the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce a date for general elections.

