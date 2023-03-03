Caretaker set-up to provide assistance in holding transparent polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to KP Caretaker CM on Social Welfare, Syed Jarar Hussain Bukhari has said that the caretaker set-up will extend full assistance in holding fair and transparent polls in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations here in office on Friday.

Members of the delegation extended congratulations to him on assuming the charge of Advisor to the caretaker chief minister.

He said that the provincial government under the leadership of the Caretaker Chief Minister is making all-out efforts to resolve the financial problems of the province.

He said that the Social Welfare Department has no room for corruption and only merit would be given priority. He said that the caretaker government is working for the completion of ongoing public welfare-oriented projects on priority basis.