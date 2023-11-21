Open Menu

Caretaker Setups Responsible For Conducting Elections: KP Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Caretaker setups responsible for conducting elections: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Tuesday said that after the announcement of the elections’ date by the Election Commissions of Pakistan (ECP) the caretaker governments are responsible for making arrangements for conducting the general elections for the continuation and strengthening of the democratic process in the country.

Addressing the business community at Nowshera Chamber of Commerce in district Nowshera, he said that it was the responsibility of provincial governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of law and order for peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s address to the workers, the Governor said that every political party has their own agenda and ideology, adding that being chairman of a leading political party, Bilawal has full authority to give his opinion and stance, however, he requested that rumors should not be spread related to holding of the general elections.

Regarding repatriation of the Afghan refugees, the Governor said that it was the decision of the state must be accepted by everyone, adding that Pakistan and Afghanistan are two Islamic brotherhood countries and Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for more than forty years.

He said that since peace has restored in Afghanistan now, therefore the refugees should go back to their country.

Earlier, the Governor appreciated the Nowshera business community and said it would not be wrong if Peshawar and Nowshera are called "business hub" in the districts of the province.

He said if the country is to be lifted out of difficulties, the business community must be given full support.

The Governor inaugurated e-bill NADRA desk at Nowshera Chamber of Commerce.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Business Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Nowshera Chamber Hub Ghulam Ali Commerce Refugee

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

53 minutes ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

1 hour ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

3 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

4 hours ago
Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

16 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan