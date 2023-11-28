Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar praises legal fraternity for their endeavours for supremacy of constitution, democracy

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has said the legal fraternity has always upheld the law and the constitution besides fighting for the democratic rights and supremacy of the constitution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has said the legal fraternity has always upheld the law and the constitution besides fighting for the democratic rights and supremacy of the constitution.

Addressing the lawyers at Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad on Monday evening, the CM thanked the lawyers for organizing his reception and for coming out in large numbers to welcome him.

Baqar expressed the hope that the lawyers would continue to demonstrate the same spirit in the future if needed for the supremacy of the constitution and democracy.

He assured that free and fair elections would be conducted and the government would do its best to ensure that no political stakeholder complained against the fairness of the electoral process.

On the request of the SHCBA Hyderabad, he announced that a Rs10 million grant had already been approved, adding the other demands for funds for the library and auditorium would also be considered and a reasonable grant would be provided even though the Sindh government facing financial difficulties.

He reiterated that for the restoration of democracy and judiciary, the contribution of the Hyderabad Bar could not be forgotten.

Earlier, the President and General Secretary of SHCBA welcomed the CM.