Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar inaugurates 'Chest Pain Unit' at SHC Bar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has said that due to easy access to emergency care and quick response, the Chest Pain Units entertained over 1.2 million people in seven years and saved over 30,000 lives.

This he said just after inaugurating the 28th Chest Pain Unit of NICVD at Sindh High Court Bar Association, Karachi. The program was attended by Chief Justice of Sindh High Court justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, other judges of Sindh High Court, Minister Law Omar Soomro, Secretary health Dr Mansoor Rajput, Executive Director of NICVD Dr Tahir Saghir, office bearers of the High Court bar and leading lawyers and doctors.

He said that it was our collective journey towards improved healthcare. “The establishment of a new Chest Pain Unit (CPU) at the Sindh High Court is not just a momentous occasion but also it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of the people of Sindh, he said and added we have gathered here not only to mark the opening of this unit but to celebrate the strides we have taken in expanding access to quality cardiac care across Sindh Province.

Cardiovascular diseases continue to be a significant health challenge globally, and Pakistan is no exception, the CM said and added that initiatives like these Chest Pain Units play a pivotal role in addressing this challenge by providing timely and efficient care to those experiencing chest pains, often a critical indicator of heart-related issues. “With the inauguration of this 28th unit, we are not only expanding our healthcare infrastructure but also reinforcing our dedication to saving lives and ensuring a healthier future for our citizens,” he said.

Baqar said that the CPUs, which were launched in May 2017, offer speedy access and fast diagnosis with early initiation of treatment of an acute myocardial infarction or heart attack, which prevents muscle damage and ultimately enhances the quality of life of the patient. He added that this programme also educates the public to promptly seek medical care if they have symptoms of heart attack, such as chest pain, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, excessive sweating, syncope and risk factors for coronary artery disease, particularly smoking.

The interim CM said that the CPUs were well-equipped facilities and had the appropriate diagnostic testing available to identify patients with an acute heart attack and are also equipped to resuscitate patients who become unstable.

He added that the CPUs were functionally designed to provide preliminary emergency care to heart patients. “After providing initial treatment, the patient will be shifted immediately to the tertiary care set up at the NICVD Cath lab,” he said.

According to the CM for most people, it takes a lot of time to reach NICVD mainly during rush hours and many lives are lost on roads, and many patients with cardiac arrest require quick response and their lives can be saved with emergency care. A minor delay can cost them lives. Due to easy access to emergency care and quick response, these units entertained over 1.2 million people in seven years and saved over 30,000 lives. Due to success and appreciation, the demand has grown, and we are planning more units in different areas of Karachi and other parts of the province.

The CM commended NICVD for their relentless efforts in spearheading this initiative. “The consistent expansion of Chest Pain Units across Sindh showcases a commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all, regardless of geographical constraints,” he said and added that these units not only served as hubs for immediate cardiac care but also acted as beacons of hope and reassurance for our communities.

“As we inaugurate this Chest Pain Unit today, let us not only celebrate the bricks and mortar but also acknowledge the healthcare professionals, support staff, and all those behind the scenes who work tirelessly to make these units functional and effective,” Justice Baqar said and added that their dedication was instrumental in ensuring that these facilities not only existed but also served their purpose to the highest standards.

The interim CM urged everyone present there to spread awareness about the importance of cardiovascular health. Early detection and timely intervention can make a substantial difference in the outcomes of cardiac conditions, he said and invited everyone to work together to educate our communities, encourage healthy lifestyles, and empower individuals to take charge of their heart health.

Earlier Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqal along with Chief Justice of Sindh High Court justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit.