Caretaker Sindh CM Condemns KPK Terrorist Incidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Attock and Khyber areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, here Friday.
He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police and security forces personnel.
He also prayed for the eternal peace of martyrs.