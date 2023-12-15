Open Menu

Caretaker Sindh CM Condemns KPK Terrorist Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Caretaker Sindh CM condemns KPK terrorist incidents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Attock and Khyber areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, here Friday.

He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police and security forces personnel.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of martyrs.

