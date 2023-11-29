Open Menu

Caretaker Sindh CM Visits Civil Hospital Hyderabad, Expressing Dissatisfaction On Mismanagement

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar visited the civil hospital Hyderabad on Wednesday, where he inspected various departments of the hospital and interacted with patients, inquiring about the facilities and expressing dissatisfaction with the mismanagement observed in different sections.

He inspected the male and female dialysis units, where he expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the dirty condition of beds and washrooms.

According to the spokesperson of the Chief Minister, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar also visited the surgical ICU and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements there, he checked the medication stock in the Surgical ICU, which was reported to have 12 beds and 8 technicians available in different shifts.

The Chief Minister said that although the Director-General (DG) Health had inspected the hospital, but the desired objectives were not achieved.

He directed the DG health to conduct inspections of each unit.

He also visited the Medical ICU, checked the duty roster, and examined the medication stock.

He was informed that the lithotripsy machine in the “Laal Batti” was not functional and was being imported, an order has been placed in this regard, on which the CM also checked the order.

Chief Minister visited the operation theater complex and also checked the operation theaters of the neurosurgery department, where he was told that all the types of equipment were functional and 25 surgeons serving over there adding that, at that time, no operation was being done in the operation theatre, on which the chief minister expressed his indignation that no surgery is scheduled in 6 operation theatres, surgeries should have been done because patients are on the waiting list and no any surgery list is scheduled.

He also went to the endoscopy suite and interacted with patients.

According to the spokesperson, endoscopic procedures were being conducted in the operation theater at that time, CM was informed that 30 colonoscopy procedures were scheduled for the day, but the list for these procedures was not available.

During the visit, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Shahid islam Junejo briefed him that the civil hospital has a total budget of 6 billion rupees, with 10 to 15 thousand patients visiting daily.

The chief minister also visited the emergency department and pharmacy of the hospital where he expressed his dissatisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements in the pharmacy.

Later he also visited CT scan 3.

