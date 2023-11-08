Open Menu

Caretaker Sindh Minister For Revenue, Industries, And Commerce, Mohammad Younus Dagha Disappointed Over Slow Revenue Case Progress In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Caretaker Sindh Minister for Revenue, Industries, and Commerce, Mohammad Younus Dagha, expressed his dismay over the slow progress of district administrations and officers of the concerned departments in the Hyderabad division in evaluating the cases of suspicious entries and authenticating revenue matters

He expressed his dismay while presiding over a meeting of Deputy Commissioners from all districts of Hyderabad division through a video link at the office of the Commissioner of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the division administration, the caretaker minister asked questions about the progress reports submitted by Deputy Commissioners following last month's meeting.

He emphasized the need for Deputy Commissioners to promptly investigate cases of suspicious entries and authenticate revenue cases, in order to reduce the backlog of revenue cases. He added that Deputy Commissioners should regularly submit reports to the Commissioner's Office and warned that any Mukhtiarkar or Assistant Commissioner found involved in the manipulation of records would be held accountable.

He stressed the importance of organizing open katcheries at the taluka level for resolving revenue-related issues and directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure transparency throughout the revenue matters process.

He mentioned efforts being made to re-empower Deputy Commissioners to decide on suspicious entry cases as per the Revenue Act. He also stated that a better image of government departments needs to be built, so that officers and officials can be considered facilitators for the common man.

He commended the efforts made in setting up facilitation desks in some districts, which, he said, would pave the way for launching the E-Service Sindh App soon.

Meanwhile, while presiding over another meeting regarding issues in Hyderabad SITE, the caretaker minister directed the concerned officers to accelerate the work on greenbelt development and removal of encroachments in Hyderabad SITE. Commissioner Hyderabad, Khalid Hyder Shah, also attended the meeting.

