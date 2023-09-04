Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say the government intended to offer relief of up to Rs3,000 to consumers using 300 units or less in their electricity bills for October.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) Amidst widespread protests concerning inflated electricity bills, the interim government on Monday devised a plan to ease the burden on power consumers.

Additionally, consumers with electricity bills ranging from Rs60,000 to Rs70,000 are expected to benefit from a reduction of Rs13,000, according to insiders. Concurrently, discussions are ongoing between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the interim government regarding relief measures for power consumers.

The reports suggested that the IMF has requested further data from the Power Division to evaluate various proposals aimed at providing relief from the increased bills for August and September. Sources connected to the IMF have shared that they anticipate a response from the IMF on Monday, with a decision regarding relief for individuals grappling with rising inflation in electricity bills.

The Power and Finance divisions are currently engaged in discussions with the IMF, focusing on data related to suggested measures for reducing power tariffs and the potential implications for circular debt, cash flow, and further delays to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which could ultimately exacerbate the power sector's sustainability issues.

In response to continuous protests by citizens and traders protesting against surging power bills and added taxes, the interim Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar-led administration in Islamabad, is making efforts to persuade the IMF to grant immediate relief to electricity consumers in the financially strained nation.

The interim premier had previously expressed optimism on August 31 that the IMF would approve the government's relief proposal, designed to alleviate the burden on the public, within 48 hours. However, they have yet to receive a response after the deadline passed.

The proposed relief plan presented to the IMF entails reducing a portion of the tariff, up to 30% for August and September, and passing on the impact of this reduction to consumers gradually over six months during the winter season, from October 2023 to March2024.