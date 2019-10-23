UrduPoint.com
CarFirst, IHIG Join Hands For Promotion Of Domestic Tourism In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:07 PM

CarFirst, Pakistan's trusted car trading platform and International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG), leading vacation ownership company, Wednesday singed agreement to boost domestic tourism and encourage family vacations in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):CarFirst, Pakistan's trusted car trading platform and International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG), leading vacation ownership company, Wednesday singed agreement to boost domestic tourism and encourage family vacations in Pakistan.

General Manager Marketing CarFirst's Shahbaz Saeed said customers who sell their car to CarFirst or buy a used car from InstaCars (a project of CarFist) would receive 2 nights and 3 days free stay at luxurious resorts in Balakot, Naran or Bhurban from IHIG.

CarFirst has always strongly focused on providing a better lifestyle for its customers, through its services which offer convenience and stress-free experience, he added.

With this partnership, customers will be able to take hassle-free family vacations and enjoy a free stay at the luxurious IHIG resorts.

Commenting on this partnership, IHIG's Chief Marketing Officer Moazzam Faruqui, said, "at IHIG, we are very proud to partner with CarFirst because it is revolutionizing the way cars are traded in Pakistan.

IHIG to improve domestic tourism and through this alliance, the automobile and tourism industry of Pakistan will reach new heights. Together, we aim to promote and explore the beauty of Pakistan and make Pakistan the top tourist destination in the world." IHIG (International Hospitality Investment Group) launched its vacation ownership plan for the first time in Pakistan, introducing a Global Resort Exchange programme to provide endless travel opportunities to Pakistanis and redefine tourism in Pakistan.

