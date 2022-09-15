'Cargo boats, ferries to run on rejuvenated river Ravi', says CEO Imran

The CEO, Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin has said that a project is under way to restore water levels of the Ravi river and run cargo boats and ferries traffic on the historic water body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The CEO, Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin has said that a project is under way to restore water levels of the Ravi river and run cargo boats and ferries traffic on the historic water body.

In an interview with a tv channel on Thursday, he said a Turkish company has presented a working paper to restore the splendour of the old Ravi, adding that water will be procured from the waste water treatment plants and the BRB canal to breathe new life into the, hitherto, lifeless river.

Imran Amin said the water in river Ravi will not only be restored, but it will also be put to a good use. He further said the Ravi city will have the largest 46-kilometer river-front in the world, which will be a combination of nature's blessings. He said historic Kamran's Bara Dari will also be restored to its original architecture to add to the rich heritage and beauty of Lahore.

To a question, he said, "RUDA has made payments for the purchased land to the farmers through the Revenue board months ago." He said at present, the work on river training works on the main river is in vogue and most of the area has been procured from farmers, adding that, in the wake of recent weather pattern, work on the proposed three barrages will also begin shortly. "According to a global report, Ravi has been declared as one of the poisonous rivers of the world and growing vegetable with this water will be unfair to the people," he said while elaborating in the poisonous impact of the Ravi.

About new legislation by RUDA, the CEO said whoever builds a housing society in Ravi city, he will have to install a water treatment plant in future. "Tourists from all over the world will come to visit the Ravi River in Pakistan and enjoy the natural habitat," he added.