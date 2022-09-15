UrduPoint.com

'Cargo Boats, Ferries To Run On Rejuvenated River Ravi', Says CEO Imran

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 11:50 PM

'Cargo boats, ferries to run on rejuvenated river Ravi', says CEO Imran

The CEO, Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin has said that a project is under way to restore water levels of the Ravi river and run cargo boats and ferries traffic on the historic water body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The CEO, Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin has said that a project is under way to restore water levels of the Ravi river and run cargo boats and ferries traffic on the historic water body.

In an interview with a tv channel on Thursday, he said a Turkish company has presented a working paper to restore the splendour of the old Ravi, adding that water will be procured from the waste water treatment plants and the BRB canal to breathe new life into the, hitherto, lifeless river.

Imran Amin said the water in river Ravi will not only be restored, but it will also be put to a good use. He further said the Ravi city will have the largest 46-kilometer river-front in the world, which will be a combination of nature's blessings. He said historic Kamran's Bara Dari will also be restored to its original architecture to add to the rich heritage and beauty of Lahore.

To a question, he said, "RUDA has made payments for the purchased land to the farmers through the Revenue board months ago." He said at present, the work on river training works on the main river is in vogue and most of the area has been procured from farmers, adding that, in the wake of recent weather pattern, work on the proposed three barrages will also begin shortly. "According to a global report, Ravi has been declared as one of the poisonous rivers of the world and growing vegetable with this water will be unfair to the people," he said while elaborating in the poisonous impact of the Ravi.

About new legislation by RUDA, the CEO said whoever builds a housing society in Ravi city, he will have to install a water treatment plant in future. "Tourists from all over the world will come to visit the Ravi River in Pakistan and enjoy the natural habitat," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather World Water Company Visit Traffic TV All From Housing

Recent Stories

White House Says Republican Governors Using Migran ..

White House Says Republican Governors Using Migrants as Political Pawns

1 minute ago
 White House Says Russia Should Accept US Prisoner ..

White House Says Russia Should Accept US Prisoner Swap Offer 'Today'

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks Korean investors to explore vast ..

Ahsan Iqbal asks Korean investors to explore vast investment opportunities in Pa ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab condoles Asad Rauf's death

Chief Minister Punjab condoles Asad Rauf's death

2 minutes ago
 Suave Federer's legacy extends far beyond records, ..

Suave Federer's legacy extends far beyond records, GOAT debate

7 minutes ago
 UN nuclear agency resolution seeks Russian retreat ..

UN nuclear agency resolution seeks Russian retreat from Ukraine atomic plant

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.