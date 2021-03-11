UrduPoint.com
Cargo Bogie Of Khyber Mail Train Catches Fire

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Cargo bogie of Khyber Mail train catches fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A cargo bogie of Khyber Mail train caught fire at main railway line Gujjar Khan on Thursday.

The fire erupted in the cargo bogie due to short circuit, said Rescue-1122 spokesman.

He informed that the firefighting continued for 20 minutes and the Rescue 1122 team controlled the fire while cooling process continued for 120 minutes as the class of fire was A and E.

A fire truck of Rescue-1122 and two ambulances took part in the operation and succeeded to save goods worth over six million rupees, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

