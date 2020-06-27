Cargo flights from Sialkot begin

The Emirates Airlines Friday started its cargo flights from Sialkot international airport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):The Emirates Airlines Friday started its cargo flights from Sialkot international airport.

The first cargo flight (EK-619) of Emirates Airlines took off from the Sialkot airport for Dubai with 40 tons of cargo on Friday.

Senior officials of the airline and the airport attended the flights resumption ceremony at the airport.