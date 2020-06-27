Cargo Flights From Sialkot Begin
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:11 AM
The Emirates Airlines Friday started its cargo flights from Sialkot international airport
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):The Emirates Airlines Friday started its cargo flights from Sialkot international airport.
The first cargo flight (EK-619) of Emirates Airlines took off from the Sialkot airport for Dubai with 40 tons of cargo on Friday.
Senior officials of the airline and the airport attended the flights resumption ceremony at the airport.