Cargo Lift Collapse In Korangi, 17 Women Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) At least 17 women were injured on Friday in an elevator collapse incident that took place at a garment factory in Korangi.

According to private news, the accident occurred when the elevator suddenly collapsed due to a technical fault, women were coming to the ground floor through the cargo lift for lunch.

All the injured women were shifted to Sindh Government Hospital Korangi.

