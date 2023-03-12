UrduPoint.com

Cargo Plane Carrying Relief Goods For Quake-hit People Leaves For Turkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Cargo plane carrying relief goods for quake-hit people leaves for Turkiye

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched the 2nd special cargo flight carrying relief goods to Turkiye for earthquake victims.

The cargo flight took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport for Turkiye.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Khawaja Ahmad Hassan saw off the cargo plane, which contains large family-sized tents and blankets, generators, dry ration, medicines and clothing for victims of earthquake.

The SAPM said that another 70,000 waterproof and fire resistant tents, 95,000 blankets and medicines would be sent in the next phase of the relief and rescue operation through dedicated cargo flights which would continue till March 23.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan said that promoting humanitarian passion and Islamic brotherhood was a religious and moral obligation, adding that Turkiye had always helped Pakistan in difficult times.

Now, it was Pakistan's turn to stand with Turkiye and Syria in their time of need and play role in their rehabilitation, he added.

Every sector of the country actively participated in the relief activities, he said and lauded the efforts of NDMA and National Logistic Cell (NLC) for their sincere efforts to help the people of Turkiye and Syria after the devastating earthquakes.

The SAPM said that Pakistan was suffering from last spell of torrential rains and flash floods, but despite this, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the first head of the state who arrived in Turkiye after the earthquakeand after reviewing the situation there, he committed for doing everypossible cooperation for the brotherly country to cope with the devastation.

