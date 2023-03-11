UrduPoint.com

Cargo Plane Carrying Relief Goods Leaves For Turkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched on Saturday the first special cargo flight from Allama Iqbal International Airport to Turkiye.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Ranvir Hussain saw off the cargo plane, which contains relief goods including large family-sized tents and blankets, generators, dry rations, medicines and clothing for victims of earthquake.

The minister said another 70,000 tents and 95,000 blankets would be sent in the next phase of the relief and rescue operation. Every sector of the country actively participated in the relief activities, he added.

The efforts of the NDMA and National Logistic Cell (NLC) were commendable in relief operation, he added.

Rana Tanvir said that Turkiye had provided exemplary assistance to Pakistan after the earthquake of 2005. Similarly, Pakistan would continue to provide assistance to the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria until their complete restoration.

According to the NDMA spokesperson, the cargo flight contained 1,200 winter family-sized tents. He said the cargo flight would land at Adana Airport in Turkiye while NDMA would also operate around 34 special flights for Turkiye which would continue till March 23.

