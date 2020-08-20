UrduPoint.com
Cargo Scanning Capacity At Torkham Enhanced

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:15 PM

Cargo scanning capacity at Torkham enhanced

The successful commissioning of additional scanner at Torkham Border Terminal by National Logistics Cell (NLC) has significantly increased the scanning capacity of import and export cargo vehicles at the busiest crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The successful commissioning of additional scanner at Torkham Border Terminal by National Logistics Cell (NLC) has significantly increased the scanning capacity of import and export cargo vehicles at the busiest crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Installed near Shaheed Morr on main highway leading to zero line, the machine has been dedicated for scanning of export vehicles while the existing one within the premises of Torkham Border Terminal is being used for scanning of import cargoes.

Likewise, all vehicles of Afghan Transit Trade undergo scanning process at the NLC Complex at Jamrud.

The practice of scanning is being carried out by the NLC round-the-clock in order to facilitate Customs in timely clearance of import and export vehicles.

It may be mentioned here that cargo scanning is regarded as the most effective tool to curb movement of contrabands and illegal items.

The scanning at Torkham has resulted in seizure of foreign Currency worth millions of rupees and huge quantity of arms and ammunition, gold, narcotics and smuggled electronic gadgets which were handed to the officials of government departments concerned at the spot.

