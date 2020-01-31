Cargo train derail near Rohri

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A cargo train derailed near Rohri Railway Station yard on Friday evening, temporarily shutting down the track between Quetta and Lahore.

According to Officials of the Pakistan Railways, Sukkur, the derailment affected train operations on the up line. They said teams had been dispatched to the area and train traffic would be restored soon.