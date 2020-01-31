UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cargo Train Derail Near Rohri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:23 PM

Cargo train derail near Rohri

A cargo train derailed near Rohri Railway Station yard on Friday evening, temporarily shutting down the track between Quetta and Lahore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A cargo train derailed near Rohri Railway Station yard on Friday evening, temporarily shutting down the track between Quetta and Lahore.

According to Officials of the Pakistan Railways, Sukkur, the derailment affected train operations on the up line. They said teams had been dispatched to the area and train traffic would be restored soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Quetta Traffic Sukkur Rohri

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

9 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

9 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

9 minutes ago

No one will be arrested for one-way track violatio ..

1 minute ago

School Holiday in Hong Kong Extended Until March 2 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.