Cargo Train Derailment Incident, Driver Declared Responsible

Sat 02nd October 2021

Three railway officials including the driver of train and two others declared responsible for goods train derailment incident reported near Chichawatni Railway Station on last Friday afternoon

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Three railway officials including the driver of train and two others declared responsible for goods train derailment incident reported near Chichawatni Railway Station on last Friday afternoon.

Pakistan Railways has completed investigations into the incident of goods train derailment and declared driver Imtiaz Ahmed, guard Muhammad Asif and police constable Muhammad Iqbal responsible for the incident. The investigation report disclosed that the driver used dynamic brakes instead of air brakes on the empty wagons of coal train. The civil engineering and other sections of the department have also termed dynamic brakes a reason of the incident.

The report added that there was no stop of the train at Chichawatni railway station but the driver used prohibited brakes only to drop constable Muhammad Iqbal on the station.

However, the driver Imtiaz Ahmed told the investigation team that he used dynamic brakes because three persons including a man, woman and a kid suddenly, appeared on the track.

It is pertinent to mention here that a coal train with 41 empty wagons was heading towards Karachi from Yousafwala station when seven wagons of the train derailed near Chichawatni railway station which resulted into damage of a portion of track and suspension of Up and Down railway traffic for many hours.

However, the railway traffic has been restored after completion of repairing work at the site.

