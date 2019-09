(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A cargo train derailed near Tariq Abad Phattak at Jhumra Road here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a cargo train along with empty tankers of furnace oil was on its way when it derailed near Tariq Abad Phattak due to some mechanical faults. However, no loss of life was reported.

The workers of Pakistan railways put the derailed tankers on the track by removing faults.