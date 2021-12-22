Cargo train from Pakistan to Turkey via Iran will revolutionize the regional Economy. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Only way to prosperity is to have regional decisions in the region while rejecting Western sanctions. PMLQ Leader

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th December, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan while talking about the departure of the first cargo train from Pakistan to Turkey via Iran said that, Prosperity of developing countries in the region depends on the end of Western monopoly.

He said that decisions of the region being in the region and rejection of Western sanctions would change the destiny of the countries concerned including Pakistan. He further said that Islamabad, Tehran, Istanbul railway cargo service is a prelude to economic revolution in the region.The phase of passenger trains after cargo will promote tourism and culture.