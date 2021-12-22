UrduPoint.com

Cargo Train From Pakistan To Turkey Via Iran Will Revolutionize The Regional Economy. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:18 AM

Cargo train from Pakistan to Turkey via Iran will revolutionize the regional Economy. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Only way to prosperity is to have regional decisions in the region while rejecting Western sanctions. PMLQ Leader

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th December, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan while talking about the departure of the first cargo train from Pakistan to Turkey via Iran said that, Prosperity of developing countries in the region depends on the end of Western monopoly.

He said that decisions of the region being in the region and rejection of Western sanctions would change the destiny of the countries concerned including Pakistan. He further said that Islamabad, Tehran, Istanbul railway cargo service is a prelude to economic revolution in the region.The phase of passenger trains after cargo will promote tourism and culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Iran Turkey Tehran Istanbul Muslim From

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Malaysia, sends cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Malaysia, sends condolences over flood victims

26 seconds ago
 Bilateral trade between Pakistan-China to cross 25 ..

Bilateral trade between Pakistan-China to cross 25 billion dollars value: Moin-u ..

1 minute ago
 RTA&#039;s Hackathon opened at Expo 2020 Dubai

RTA&#039;s Hackathon opened at Expo 2020 Dubai

32 minutes ago
 Self-driving taxis &#039;TXAI&#039; to transport p ..

Self-driving taxis &#039;TXAI&#039; to transport passengers on Yas Island

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Prince

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.