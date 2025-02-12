Caring For Orphans And Homeless Children A Shared Responsibility: Officials
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Government and civil society must work together to ensure the care and upbringing of orphans and homeless children, officials emphasized during a ceremony at the Institute of State Children in Havelian.
These views were expressed by the Chairman Village Council Langra, Muhammad Haseeb Tanoli, Assistant Director Zamung Kor, Malik Adnan Murad, and Chairman Village Council Garhi Phulgran, Aamir Khan while addressing Zamung Kor ceremony on Wednesday.
They praised the provincial government's initiative in establishing the institute, noting that the children of Zamung Kor are just as talented as those in any other institution.
Following the event, Muhammad Haseeb Tanoli and Aamir Khan visited the institute, where Tanoli distributed essential daily-use items among the children. Assistant Director Zamung Kor, Malik Adnan Murad, conducted a tour of various departments, briefing Tanoli on the children's activities and the institute's ongoing efforts to support their well-being.
