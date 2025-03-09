Caritas Skills Festival Held To Empower Women
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Caritas Skills Festival was organised at Bishop House Multan in connection with International Women's Day.
The event was presided over by Bishop of Multan, Bishop Yousaf Sohan, while the Executive Secretary of Caritas Pakistan, Samuel Clement, was the chief guest.
Bishop Yousaf Sohan said that women's proper representation, education and training coukld lead to societal progress. He highlighted Caritas Pakistan’s commitment to women’s rights and skill development, expressing joy over the exhibition of beautifully embroidered suits and handcrafted items made by women.
Samuel Clement, Director of Caritas Pakistan Multan, stated that the organisation was actively working for women's development through technical skills, digital education, agricultural advancement, and economic empowerment.
He noted that the exhibition aimed to showcase the talents of women in the region, adding that Caritas Pakistan is providing new employment opportunities to skilled women across South Punjab.
He stated that hundreds of women had already benefited from Caritas Pakistan’s training programs and have secured employment. Various vocational centers, including those from Mian Channu, Khanewal, 133-Jack, Gulzar Town, Louis Colony, Saeed Colony, and Qasim Bela, set up exhibition stalls displaying clothing and other handicrafts.
The event was attended by a large number of community members, including Amroz Gul, Grace Shazar Gul, Fariha Pervez, Shehla Munir, Sawera, Ramsha, Saira, Zarina Aqeel, Sameera Johnson, and Rubi.
