UrduPoint.com

Carnival Brings Joy, Creativity To Hundreds Of Disadvantaged Children

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Carnival brings joy, creativity to hundreds of disadvantaged children

A children's festival was held in Islamabad on Friday by Islamic Relief Pakistan bringing together hundreds of kids, especially girls who are out of school due to poverty and giving them a day full of fun and recreation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :A children's festival was held in Islamabad on Friday by Islamic Relief Pakistan bringing together hundreds of kids, especially girls who are out of school due to poverty and giving them a day full of fun and recreation.

The festival was aimed to celebrate talents and creativity and featured a wide range of activities and entertainment for different age groups.

Children from different parts of the twin cities participated in the festival and showcased their talents through various competitions and games. The festival also included music and dance performances, art and craft workshops, games, and more.

They were able to explore their creativity and learn from each other in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Speaking about the festival, Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Mr. Asif Sherazi said, "Children are at the heart of our work.

Our efforts are directed towards protecting children at a disadvantage whether they are on the streets or children unable to attend schools due to poverty. It was wonderful to see so many children come together to celebrate their talents and creativity.

We hope that the festival inspired children to pursue their dreams and aim high." The festival was honored to have His Excellency, Mr. Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan as the Chief Guest. Mr. Grannas appreciated the work of Islamic Relief and encouraged the children to work hard and follow their passions.

While speaking at the occasion, he said, "It is great to see that children are being supported in a way who otherwise might not be able to get a chance to excel in life. I loved interacting with them and getting to know about the life changing work done by Islamic Relief supported by the people of Germany."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Music Germany From

Recent Stories

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Swe ..

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Sweden - Finnish President

8 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against ..

Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against Reuters News Agency - Court

5 minutes ago
 Samina Afzal's "Journey, discovery and fusion" ope ..

Samina Afzal's "Journey, discovery and fusion" opens at NAG

5 minutes ago
 Islamic social protection system helps achieve SDG ..

Islamic social protection system helps achieve SDGs: Experts

5 minutes ago
 LWMC striving to provide exceptional cleanliness s ..

LWMC striving to provide exceptional cleanliness services to Lahorites

5 minutes ago
 Lvova-Belova on ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That The ..

Lvova-Belova on ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That They Appreciated Efforts to Help ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.