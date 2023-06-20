Carpenter Electrocuted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A carpenter was electrocuted at his work place in the area of Dijkot police station on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the carpenter, Muhammad Imran, was busy in routine work at his cutter machine in Chak No.258-RB when he received a fatal electric shock.
The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing formalities,he added.