Carpenter electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A carpenter was electrocuted at his work place in the area of Dijkot police station on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the carpenter, Muhammad Imran, was busy in routine work at his cutter machine in Chak No.258-RB when he received a fatal electric shock.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing formalities,he added.