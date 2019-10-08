Carpenter electrocuted in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A carpenter was electrocuted to death on Tuesday at Thanda Maira Abbottabad when he was trying to lift a 220 watts electricity transmission line to make space for his work.

Police said, a carpenter named Muhammad Sajid, son of Sher who was working at a construction site at Thanda Maira Abbottabad on rooftop of the building.

In a bid to make space for his work he tried to lift overhead electricity line and mistakenly touched the electric wire.

Muhammad Sajid received a severe electric shocks and died on the spot. Cantt. Police Station shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital where family of the deceased was handed over the body after legal formalities.

Talking to APP, Civil Engineer Muhammad Azam said construction workers usually don't use helmet, gloves and other safety gadgets for their safety at workplaces which sometime causes fatalities.