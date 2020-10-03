Carpet, leather sectors can become major export products: LCCI

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah has said that carpet and leather sectors can become major export products with the government facilitation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah has said that carpet and leather sectors can become major export products with the government facilitation.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), led by Latif Malik, here on Saturday.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry were also present.

The LCCI president said the government should provide conducive environment, especially to the export-oriented industries, adding that special attention must be given to those earning much needed foreign exchange.

The cost of doing business, he said, should be reduced along with the ease and need of doing business.

He appreciated the State Banks' policy to provide low interest loans on latest machinery import and upgradation of factories.

Tariq Misbah, while emphasising the need for exhibitions, said that international exhibitions provide a big opportunity to increase exports, adding Pakistan should start exploring international markets by conducting exhibitions for export products.

The LCCI president said that the export development fund should be spent to increase exports.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan said that the carpet industry has manufacturing capacity and potential of exports and it can also increase its capacity and can increase its share in international carpet export.

The PCMEA delegates said: "Our biggest competitor is India; we should research and make a report on Indian policies and facilities being provide to carpet exporters." They said this way they could ask and motivate the government to also provide them with same facilities in order to counter Indian influence and exports and increase our export share in international market.

They said the Indian government was providing the carpet exporters subsidy on shipments. When they participate in international exhibitions they also get subsidy on returning freight. Instead we have to throw our products there.

They said that the biggest issue the carpet industry was facing right now was shipment. "Our bookings are being cancelled and airlines are also not available for freight' government should provide dedicated freight flights, they added.

They said that carpet was the only major commodity in Handicrafts being exported, other products should be facilitate and marketed to increase the handicrafts exports.

They emphasized identification of problems they were facing by saying that if the problems were identified in a proper manner they can be resolved, they concluded.