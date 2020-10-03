UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carpet, Leather Sectors Can Become Major Export Products: LCCI

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 06:44 PM

Carpet, leather sectors can become major export products: LCCI

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah has said that carpet and leather sectors can become major export products with the government facilitation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah has said that carpet and leather sectors can become major export products with the government facilitation.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), led by Latif Malik, here on Saturday.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry were also present.

The LCCI president said the government should provide conducive environment, especially to the export-oriented industries, adding that special attention must be given to those earning much needed foreign exchange.

The cost of doing business, he said, should be reduced along with the ease and need of doing business.

He appreciated the State Banks' policy to provide low interest loans on latest machinery import and upgradation of factories.

Tariq Misbah, while emphasising the need for exhibitions, said that international exhibitions provide a big opportunity to increase exports, adding Pakistan should start exploring international markets by conducting exhibitions for export products.

The LCCI president said that the export development fund should be spent to increase exports.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan said that the carpet industry has manufacturing capacity and potential of exports and it can also increase its capacity and can increase its share in international carpet export.

The PCMEA delegates said: "Our biggest competitor is India; we should research and make a report on Indian policies and facilities being provide to carpet exporters." They said this way they could ask and motivate the government to also provide them with same facilities in order to counter Indian influence and exports and increase our export share in international market.

They said the Indian government was providing the carpet exporters subsidy on shipments. When they participate in international exhibitions they also get subsidy on returning freight. Instead we have to throw our products there.

They said that the biggest issue the carpet industry was facing right now was shipment. "Our bookings are being cancelled and airlines are also not available for freight' government should provide dedicated freight flights, they added.

They said that carpet was the only major commodity in Handicrafts being exported, other products should be facilitate and marketed to increase the handicrafts exports.

They emphasized identification of problems they were facing by saying that if the problems were identified in a proper manner they can be resolved, they concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exchange Exports Import Business Nasir Same Market Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

One dead, some 20 missing as storms lash southern ..

1 minute ago

All villages across Punjab to get potable water: G ..

1 minute ago

Spotlight on Man Utd's lack of signings ahead of M ..

1 minute ago

Four students of KMC tested positive for corona, h ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N takes out rally against arrest of Shehbaz Sh ..

58 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber launches endowment project in Ajman to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.