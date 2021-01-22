UrduPoint.com
Carpeting Of Two Highways Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Aauthority has approved carpeting of two main highways on the demand of local people here on Friday.

According to details, Provincial Advisor for Agriculture to CM Punjab Abdul Hye Dasti assured that work on the project would be started soon.

It included 4/10 long road stretched from Multan highway to Alipur bypass via vegetable market with the cost of Rs.248.5 and Jhang highway spreads from Jhang to Jamal Walla via thermal power station with total length 12/1 km through Rs.438.681 millions cost.

The Advisor said said Usman Buzdar was determined to uplift people's standard and coming up their expectations through initiating series of steps and measures.

More Stories From Pakistan

